C9 Hotelworks insights on Phuket real estate

PHUKET, 8 October 2025: C9 Hotelworks will lead the Phuket Real Estate Forum 2025 scheduled on 20 November to explore “inside the rise” of the holiday island’s recent real estate developments.

Hosted by C9 Hotelworks in collaboration with Delivering Asia, ThirdHome, and FazWaz/Dot Property Group, the 90-minute session will take place on Thursday, 20 November 2025, at the SAii Laguna Phuket, Similan Ballroom.

CP Hotelworks founder and managing director Bill Barnett describes Phuket as one of Asia’s most dynamic resort destinations.

“Phuket is undergoing a remarkable transformation — shifting from a purely tourism-driven economy to a thriving world community. What was once a market led by individual investors and lifestyle buyers is now attracting growing attention from institutional investors, establishing Phuket as not only a real estate hotspot but also a driving force in the broader Thai economy.”