AWS powers up Thai Immigration App

BANGKOK, 1 June 2026: Amazon Web Services (AWS), which built and hosts the Thailand Immigration Management System (THIM), the country’s first web and mobile application for national immigration management, confirmed the rollout last week of the pilot version.

Developed by Digital Identity Co Ltd in partnership with the Thailand Immigration Bureau, THIM leverages AWS cloud services to modernise Thailand’s immigration process to welcome more than 30 million visitors annually.

Photo credit: AWS.

Now available for download as part of a pilot, THIM is designed to help travellers save time and complete their arrival card in just three minutes, offering a more convenient and streamlined border experience by reducing wait times at checkpoints.

For the first time, international tourists visiting Thailand can complete their arrival registration digitally before they land. The app currently supports English, Russian, Japanese, and Chinese languages, with plans to add more languages in the coming months.

“Thailand’s immigration system serves approximately 30 million international tourists annually, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every traveller’s experience at our borders reflects the modern, welcoming nation we are. THIM positions Thailand at the forefront of Southeast Asia’s digital immigration transformation through a national mobile platform. By embracing cloud technology, we have reduced processing times significantly while strengthening our national security capabilities,” said Immigration Bureau Deputy Commissioner Police Major General Pratya Prasarnsuk.

“The border is Thailand’s front door,” said Digital Identity Co Ltd CEO Natakorn Tanachaihirun.

“We built THIM to make sure it’s wide open and secure at the same time. This is just the beginning of what a cloud-native services centre can do for the Immigration Bureau and the millions of travellers it serves.”

Powering faster borders

THIM’s architecture leverages AWS services deployed in the AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region and is underpinned by three pillars.

“Across Southeast Asia, we’re seeing a fundamental shift in how governments think about digital infrastructure, not as a back-office upgrade, but as a strategic enabler of national competitiveness and citizen trust,” said AWS Thailand Country Manager Vatsun Thirapatarapong.

“THIM is a proof-point that when you pair visionary leadership with world-class cloud technology, you can deliver outcomes that once seemed mutually exclusive: a seamless traveller experience and stronger national security, achieved together.”

THIM is designed to serve as a comprehensive digital services centre for the Immigration Bureau, with planned capabilities to facilitate appointment bookings, e-Extension, issuance of transaction-related certification documents, and other immigration-related digital services.

Visitors can download the app on the Apple and Android stores.

(Source: Amazon Web Services)