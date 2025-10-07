BANGKOK, 8 October 2025: Centara Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel operator headquartered in Thailand, has partnered with Royal Canin Club to launch the “Furry Friends Welcome” campaign, offering pet owners an elevated travel experience at nine stunning properties across Thailand.

Centara The 1 members who book from today to 20 December 2025 for stays between 15 October and 20 December 2025 will enjoy an increased member discount of 20%, along with a complimentary Royal Canin pet minibar featuring specially selected premium treats for their four-legged companions.

The offer provides access to pet-friendly facilities and services designed to ensure both pets and their owners enjoy a comfortable and relaxing experience in some of Thailand’s most sought-after destinations, including Hua Hin, Pattaya, Trat, Koh Chang, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani, Korat, and Ayutthaya.

Whether guests seek a romantic beach retreat, a family adventure, or cultural discovery, Centara’s pet-friendly collection offers the perfect backdrop for creating unforgettable memories with their furry friends. Non-members can sign up for CentaraThe1 for free to take advantage of this offer at www.centarathe1.com.

To learn more about the Furry Friends Welcome campaign or to make a booking, visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/pet-staycation.