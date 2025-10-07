EVA Air launches Taipei-Dallas flights

SINGAPORE, 8 October 2025: EVA Air celebrated the launch of its new Taipei – Dallas Fort Worth route with a special inaugural ceremony held at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

“EVA Air’s new route builds on nearly 30 years of partnership with Dallas-Fort Worth, which began with our cargo operations,” said EVA Air President Clay Sun during the ceremony. “Our new route will begin with three weekly flights, increase to five in mid-November, and reach daily frequencies by year-end.”

EVA Air President, Clay Sun, celebrates the Dallas-Fort Worth to Taipei inaugural flight with guests. From left to right: Fort Worth Mayor Pro Tem Carlos Flores. Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US, Ambassador Alexander Tah-Ray YUI, EVA AIR President Clay Sun, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Ken Buchanan, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Vice President of Airline Relations, Milton De La Paz.

When that happens, EVA Air will serve nine passenger gateways with 94 weekly flights between Taiwan and North America — more than any other Taiwanese carrier. Passengers arriving in Taipei on a morning BR49 flight from the US, as well as other North American flights, can effortlessly connect to more than 450 weekly EVA Air flights throughout Asia without undergoing additional security screening.”

The DFW-TPE route is served by Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, featuring EVA Air’s latest fourth-generation Premium Economy Class, making its US debut.

Dallas is one of Texas’s fastest-growing cities. In recent years, the growth of the Asian American community and the relocation of primary US corporate headquarters have fueled strong economic and population growth, positioning Dallas as a rising global hub for technology and manufacturing.

Many Taiwanese electronics companies have also established facilities and investments in the region. With the launch of the new DFW–TPE route, EVA Air aims to provide an exceptional travel experience for both business and leisure travellers connecting Dallas-Fort Worth to Asia.

EVA Air DFW-TPE flight schedule