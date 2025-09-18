Taiwan scraps paper arrival card 1 October

SINGAPORE, 19 September: Taiwan will transition to a mandatory, digital arrival card system on 1 October, making the traditional paper-based arrival card redundant.

Travellers will need to complete the digital Taiwan Arrival Card (TWAC) if they are on short-term visas or stays, including both tourists and business travellers.

Photo credit: Taiwan Arrival Card. Visit: Taiwan Arrival Card

The exclusions are travellers holding a Resident Visa, Alien Resident Certificate (ARC), or diplomatic passport.

This change is part of a broader effort by Taiwan to enhance its border entry procedures, following the example of other countries in the region that have also adopted digital arrival cards.

It streamlines the immigration process, significantly speeds up border clearance, while reduces the use of paper, aligning with global trends in border management.

How to apply

The digital form, known as the TWAC, is available on the official portal: twac.immigration.gov.tw.

You can fill out the form online within three days before your departure.

The system is available in English, with instructions in multiple languages, including Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian.

Information required

Passport information (name, number, nationality, date of birth).

Flight or ship details and your arrival date.

Address and contact information during your stay in Taiwan.

Purpose of travel.

TWAC system features

Ease of use: You can upload a photo of your passport’s bio-data page to automatically fill in some of the fields, making the process faster.

Group applications: One person can fill out the form for a group of up to 16 people.

Confirmation: After submitting the form, you will receive a confirmation email with a QR code. While you may be asked to show this at immigration, in most cases, the system will automatically link your submitted data to your passport when the immigration officer scans it.

On-site assistance: For travellers who haven’t completed the form in advance, QR codes will be displayed at airports and harbours, and terminals and staff will be available to assist with filling out the digital card on-site.

This change is part of a broader effort by Taiwan to enhance its border entry procedures, following the example of other countries in the region that have also adopted digital arrival cards.

According to the National Immigration Agency (NIA), the TWAC system has been upgraded with a more intuitive, user-friendly, and efficient interface to keep up with global trends in border management and international travel. A pilot version of the TWAC was introduced in May 2025. NIA reported this week that the complete phase-out of the paper version of the arrival card will take place on 1 October.

Travellers may fill out the form in either Chinese or English, with guidance available in seven languages: Chinese, English, Japanese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indonesian. To streamline the process, the system now allows automatic data extraction from a snapshot of the passport biographic page.

For families and group travellers, one person may fill out the forms for up to 16 individuals. Email verification is mandatory, and a confirmation email will be sent upon successful registration. By scanning the traveller’s passport, pre-submitted data can be retrieved, enhancing both the speed and accuracy of immigration clearance.

To further promote the use of TAWC, the NIA has coordinated with airlines and shipping companies to display TWAC QR codes at check-in counters at airports and seaports. Travellers who have not registered in advance may still scan the QR code and submit the TAWC form upon arrival.

Asian nations with similar digital arrival card systems