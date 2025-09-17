BANGKOK, 18 September 2025: Dusit Thani College, Thailand’s leading institute for hospitality education under Dusit International, has been officially certified to administer Japan’s Accommodation Industry Proficiency Test in Thailand.

It creates direct pathways for Thai and ASEAN talent to secure skilled positions in Japan’s hospitality sector. The milestone follows the signing of an agreement on 2 September 2025 between Dusit Thani College, the General Incorporated Association Centre for Accommodation Industry Proficiency Test, and the All Japan Ryokan Hotel Association, with support from the Kyoto Convention & Visitors Bureau and Jeducation language school in Bangkok.

Photo credit Dusit Thani College. From left: John Lohr, Executive Director of External Affairs, Dusit Thani College; Dr Atthawet Prougestaporn, Rector, Dusit Thani College; Shintaro Sugawara, Director, General Incorporated Association Centre for Accommodation Industry Proficiency Test; Yuki Kameoka, Executive Director, All Japan Ryokan Hotel Association.

As Thailand’s first certified testing centre, Dusit Thani College can now recruit and train Thai and ASEAN candidates through its renowned hospitality and culinary arts programmes and facilitate their official skills certification locally.

Successful graduates will qualify for employment in Japan via the government’s Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa, introduced in 2019 to help address labour shortages in industries such as hospitality and food and beverage.

Aligned with Dusit Thani College’s fast-track Talent Opportunity Programme (TOP), which prepares participants for entry-level roles in just six months, the new pathway gives aspiring professionals a unique opportunity to train, gain certification, and access employment in Japan.

The All Japan Ryokan Hotel Association, representing more than 15,000 traditional inns and hotels across Japan, will help promote certified candidates to member employers via dedicated job fairs hosted in Bangkok. Dusit Hotels and Resorts will also welcome graduates to its own properties in Japan, including Dusit Thani Kyoto and ASAI Kyoto Shijo, further strengthening opportunities for international placement.

Jeducation, a leading Japanese language school in Bangkok, will provide essential language training to ensure participants meet SSW visa requirements, fully equipping them for life and work in Japan.

“This collaboration directly addresses the hospitality skills shortage in Japan while creating exciting career opportunities for our students,” said Dusit Thani College Executive Director of External Affairs, John Lohr. “By combining world-class training at Dusit Thani College with official certification and a clear pathway to employment, we are building a strong pipeline of talent that benefits both Thailand and Japan.”

Dusit Hotels and Resorts Area General Manager – Kyoto, Makoto Yamashita, added: “This partnership underscores our commitment to developing future leaders in hospitality and giving them access to life-changing opportunities abroad. It is a win–win for our students, our partners, and the wider industry.”

Dusit Thani College will begin recruiting candidates for its TOP Japan Pathway programme in October 2025. The first examinations and employer recruitment fairs will take place in February 2026.

For more information, visit dtc.ac.th/en/home.