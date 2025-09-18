Nepal reassures travellers the country is safe

BANGKOK, 19 September 2025: Nepal Tourism Board issued a statement on Wednesday through the Pacific Asia Travel Association to reassure travellers that “peace, stability, and normalcy have been fully restored across the country” following last week’s devastating protests and a deadly police crackdown that closed the airport on 9 September and killed 59 protesters.

The statement released to PATA’s global mailing list quotes NTB saying the interim government has given assurances that “timely elections will further strengthen public trust and safety.”

Photo credit: Nepal Tourism Board. Nepa/ assures travellers the country is safe and welcomes tourists.

“Public transportation, domestic and international flights, and all major destinations are operating normally. Hotels, restaurants, and travel services are open and welcoming guests to a safe environment.”

The statement assured travellers that tourism in Nepal has a remarkable history of resilience.

“NTB is confident that the tourism sector will once again rebound, stronger than ever, as visitors return to experience the unparalleled beauty of the Himalaya, vibrant cultural traditions, and sacred sites.

Nepal is now safe, peaceful, and ready to host visitors from around the world.”

Most airlines have resumed scheduled flights to Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) with just two exceptions, Cathay Pacific and FlyDubai.

Cathay Pacific has suspended all flights between Hong Kong and Kathmandu until 30 September 2025. The airline expects to resume complete services on 1 October.

FlyDubai cancelled one of two daily flights from Dubai to Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Air India has announced the resumption of scheduled operations and deployed special flights to help stranded passengers in the aftermath of the protests and airport shutdown.

IndiGo confirmed it is progressively restoring scheduled flights and will be operating extra flights to support stranded tourists still in the Nepalese capital. An airline travel advisory confirms four daily flights are operating normally since 12 September.

SriLankan Airlines resumed flights on 11 September.

Thai Airways International resumed flights to Kathmandu on 16 September, scheduling three flights on Wednesday.