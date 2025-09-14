SOTC wins PATA Gold Award

MUMBAI, 15 September 2025: SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel travel and tourism company headquartered in Mumbai, India, has won the best Integrated Marketing Campaign award at the PATA Gold Awards 2025.

Celebrating excellence and innovation in travel marketing, the PATA Gold Awards recognise outstanding campaigns that shape traveller engagement and industry growth. This accolade marks a significant achievement for the Company, highlighting its leadership in the Indian market and its exceptional tourism promotions through creative storytelling and impactful brand experiences.

SOTC’s award-winning campaign, Saare Jahan Se Achha India Humara, was launched last year, as a tribute to the country’s diversity, heritage and soulful charm. Designed to inspire Indians to rediscover the country’s spectacular locales and experiences, the campaign inspired national pride and connection through evocative narratives and a distinctive postage stamp visual theme. It has successfully positioned SOTC Travel as the go-to brand for premium domestic travel while engaging with younger, experience-driven travellers.

The campaign featured curated travel categories celebrating India’s multifaceted identity—ranging from the verdant forests and rich traditions to iconic monuments and coastal escapades, fostering deeper emotional engagement among SOTC’s customers.

SOTC Travel President & Country Head – Holidays & Corporate Tours SD Nandakumar said: “We are honoured to receive the Best Integrated Marketing Campaign award at the PATA Gold Awards 2025. ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha India Humara’ reflects our passion for India – and we’ve done well in showcasing India’s unparalleled diversity and stories through travel. As a homegrown, made-in-India brand with a legacy of over 75 years, we truly believe that no one understands the Indian traveller better than SOTC. PATA’s recognition is a tribute to our dedicated team and a reaffirmation of our commitment to inspire Indians to explore and cherish their own country.”

21n78e Creative Labs CEO & Founder, Sudhir Nair, added: “We are elated to see ‘Saare Jahan Se Achha India Humara’ earn this prestigious recognition. India is in the spotlight on a global stage, and our strategy was to celebrate India’s vibrant diversity through a contemporary lens. Reimagining the classic postage stamp as a nostalgic yet modern tribute to India’s myriad landscapes, cultures and traditions. By weaving compelling stories with this evocative visual theme, we sought to spark pride and wanderlust, inviting today’s Indian travellers to rediscover the beauty of their homeland.”