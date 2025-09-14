China Eastern expands routes to KUL

KUALA LUMPUR, 15 September 2025: Tourism Malaysia welcomed China Eastern Airlines on its successful launch of flights last week, connecting Taiyuan, China, and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia’s capital, with a transit stop in Wuhan.

As one of China’s major cities rich in cultural heritage and economic potential, Taiyuan’s connection to Kuala Lumpur is expected to encourage greater visitor flows and boost Malaysia’s visibility as a preferred destination in Asia.

Samuel Lee, Deputy Director General (Promotion Il) of Tourism Malaysia, alongside Xiang, General Manager of China Eastern Airlines (Malaysia Branch), joined representatives from MAHB, Tourism Malaysia, and the China Eastern Airlines cabin crew at KLIA to celebrate the arrival of the inaugural flight from Taiyuan.

A new chapter in regional connectivity unfolded last Thursday as Flight MU859 touched down at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 at approximately 0430 (Malaysia time), marking the inaugural arrival from Taiyuan, famously known as the “Dragon City” (Lóngchéng.

This historic flight symbolises a pivotal milestone in enhancing air links between Malaysia and northern China, laying the foundation for deeper bilateral cooperation in tourism alongside trade exchange.

“The introduction of this new air connectivity marks a significant step forward in strengthening the dynamic alongside growing tourism ties between Malaysia and China. Beyond enhancing travel convenience, it also underscores our continued commitment to positioning Malaysia as a premier travel destination within the region. We look forward to welcoming a greater number of Chinese visitors to explore Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage, stunning natural landscapes, and the diverse, memorable experiences our country proudly offers,” said Tourism Malaysia Deputy Director General (Promotion II) Lee Thai Hung.

China Eastern Airlines is set to operate the new route four times weekly, with a scheduled transit stop at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport. The service utilises Boeing 737-800 aircraft, configured with 175 seats, to enhance air connectivity between Malaysia and the northern provinces of China.

From January to June 2025, Malaysia welcomed an impressive 2.2 million visitor arrivals from China, marking a notable 35.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024. This remarkable growth comes at a time of renewed global travel confidence and reflects the strengthening appeal of Malaysia as a preferred destination among Chinese travellers. Thus, Malaysia continues to warmly welcome Chinese visitors, offering seamless travel experiences and a rich tapestry of attractions from vibrant cities and culinary adventures to serene islands and heritage-rich towns.

Tourism Malaysia remains committed to working closely with international carriers, airport authorities, and industry stakeholders to strengthen Malaysia’s connectivity and global tourism presence. This initiative is also timely in supporting Malaysia’s ramp-up efforts for the upcoming Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign.