AirAsia boost flights to Indonesia

KUCHING, 15 September 2025: AirAsia (AK) launched two direct routes to Pontianak, Indonesia, last Friday, connecting the province of West Kalimantan with Malaysian cities of Kuala Lumpur and Kuching.

It ensures the airline has the widest network between Malaysia and Indonesia, reinforcing its commitment to improving regional connectivity and promoting shared economic growth.

Photo credit: AirAsia.

On its return leg, flight AK1782 from Pontianak arrived at Kuching International Airport to a warm welcome with a celebratory reception featuring cultural performances to mark the milestone. Arriving guests from Pontianak were greeted by Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak YB Datuk Snowdan Lawan; Senior Deputy Director of Tourism Malaysia, Jamilah Binti Abdul Halim; AirAsia Malaysia CEO Dato’ Captain Fareh Mazputra and Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Mdm Sharzede Salleh Askor, together with representatives from Malaysia Airports, government departments and key private hospitals in Kuching.

AirAsia Malaysia CEO Dato Captain Fareh Mazputra said: “Following the success of our recent route launches in Palembang and beyond, Indonesia remains one of our most important markets. We are proud to reconnect Pontianak with both Kuching and Kuala Lumpur.

These routes not only provide greater convenience for our guests but also open more opportunities for tourism and business between Malaysia and Indonesia. With our extensive network and affordable fares, AirAsia is committed to strengthening ties between neighbouring countries and driving regional growth.”

Sarawak Tourism Board CEO Sharzede Salleh Askor said: “We are excited to see the reinstatement of direct air connectivity between Kuching and Pontianak, which has always been an important market for Sarawak. This route will not only make it more convenient for our neighbours in West Kalimantan to travel for leisure, medical, education and business purposes, but also further strengthen our role as the gateway to Borneo. With international arrivals to Sarawak continuing to grow steadily this year, this timely connectivity will help us attract more visitors from Pontianak and beyond, while showcasing our rich culture, pristine nature, and unique adventure offerings.

AirAsia Malaysia (AK) continues to strengthen its connectivity to Indonesia with flights to 18 destinations. From Kuala Lumpur, the airline currently serves Jakarta, Bali (Denpasar), Medan, Yogyakarta, Banda Aceh, Makassar, Padang, Pekanbaru, Balikpapan, Labuan Bajo, Lombok, Palembang, Semarang and Pontianak, with Banjarmasin set to commence on 20 October 2025. AirAsia connects Kuching to Pontianak, as well as Penang to Jakarta and Medan, further enhancing travel accessibility between Malaysia and Indonesia.

Flight Schedule between Kuching (KCH) and Pontianak (PNK):

Flight Schedule between Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Pontianak (PNK):