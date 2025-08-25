IHG opens its second voco in Vietnam

DONG HOI, Vietnam, 26 August 2025: IHG Hotels & Resorts has opened voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG, the first international resort in Quang Binh (now part of Quang Tri province).

The all-suite-and-villa resort also marks the second voco property to open in Vietnam, alongside the voco Ma Belle Danang – By IHG, which opened in 2023.

Photo credit: IHG. Voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG.

Voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG is a great gateway to explore the province of Quang Binh.

Located in Dong Hoi, voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG offers 68 suites and beachfront villas with between 43 sqm and 300 sqm, which have direct access to Bao Ninh beach. The resort features Flamingo Restaurant, an all-day dining concept and Oasis Pool Bar, a vantage point to watch the spectacular Vietnamese sunset.

Voco Quang Binh Resort By IHG also introduces Yen Spa & Wellness, the resort’s spa featuring tranquil spa treatment rooms, a Yin Yang foot spa, a rejuvenating hydrotherapy pool, sauna rooms and salon.

Yen Spa is a comprehensive wellness and spa centre, including an indoor and outdoor pool.

Quang Binh Resort By IHG is also a gateway for a journey through the magnificent beauty of “the Kingdom of Caves”. From here, guests can explore Son Doong Cave, the largest cave in the world, which is home to towering stalagmites, underground rivers, a jungle with wildlife, and a 116-kilometre-long coastline with picturesque beaches such as Nhat Le and Da Nhay. Guests can also look to visit the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park, kayak on Mooc spring, experience Vietnam’s longest zipline, mud bathing at Chay river, or visit the spiritual cultural site of Lieu Hanh Mother Temple.