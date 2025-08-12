Thomas Cook and SOTC Travel step up spiritual journeys

MUMBAI, 13 August 2025: Thomas Cook (India) Limited and its group company, SOTC Travel, are expanding the scope of their spiritual tourism portfolios across pilgrimage destinations in India and the subcontinent, catering to both group and customised tours.

Traditionally, Indian spiritual pilgrimages have often been perceived as challenging and uncomfortable, marked by long journeys, limited connectivity and infrastructure.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India. Char Dham Yatra By Helicopter.

Recognising these challenges, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel have designed tours by introducing aerial ‘darshans’ (viewings), guided tours and VIP access for auspicious darshans.

Rooted in the philosophy that ‘India is a Pilgrimage’, the tours have been designed to cater to the spiritual aspirations of a broad spectrum of travellers — from GenS (seniors) who value time-honoured traditions, multi-generational families to millennials and GenZ travellers seeking spirituality as a path to mindfulness, wellness and cultural discovery — seamlessly blending sacred journeys with unique local experiences.

“Spiritual tourism is no longer limited to a season or festival — it has become a year-round experience,” said Thomas Cook (India) Limited President and Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa, Rajeev Kale. India’s vast spiritual landscape offers travellers an unparalleled opportunity to engage with its deep-rooted spiritual ethos, while also immersing themselves in the country’s rich heritage and culture. This initiative strengthens our domestic and spiritual travel segment, offering travellers a meaningful way to connect with the soul of India.”

Key highlights

A curated portfolio of 11 iconic pilgrimage sites across India’s vast geography, covering temples, shrines and sacred rivers across India and the Indian subcontinent.

Certified local tour experts who offer deep insights into the history and cultural significance of each site, while facilitating seamless access and VIP/escorted darshans at key pilgrimage locations.

Special aartis (offering of light), pujas (messages) and spiritual rituals conducted with accompanying pandits (scholars) for a personalised spiritual experience.

Pure Vegetarian/Jain meal options to align with travellers’ religious and dietary preferences.

Premium aerial darshans (via helicopters) at select pilgrimage sites for faster, more comfortable access to remote & high-altitude spiritual circuits.

Top group tour pilgrimage circuits

Char Dham Yatra (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath) — The Himalayan spiritual circuit of great reverence via aerial darshans.

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra — A sacred journey to the abode of Lord Shiva via aerial darshans.

Kashi Prayagraj Ayodhya Bodh Gaya Yatra — Sacred sites along the river Ganga, steeped in mythology and history, rites and rituals.

Dwarka Somnath Yatra — Gujarat’s twin pilgrimages celebrating Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva.

Tirupati to Trivandrum — South India’s iconic temple circuits for spiritual fulfilment.

Haridwar Rishikesh Yatra — Spiritual wellness on the banks of the Ganges

Ujjain Omkareshwar to Bhimashankar Grishneshwar Yatra — sacred Shiva circuits in the Malwa region of Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra

Kashi to Kathmandu to Muktinath to Janakpur — Bharat Nepāl Mahayātrā covering spiritual landmarks across both nations.

Puri Jagannath Yatra — is a cornerstone of India’s Char Dham circuit and a key spiritual landmark in Odisha.

Ramayan Yatras — covering India, Sri Lanka and Nepal.

Short Getaways — Vaishno Devi, Amritsar, Shirdi, Rishikesh, Mathura, and Velankanni.

SOTC Travel Limited President and Country Head – Holidays and Corporate Tours, SD Nandakumar said: “We are witnessing strong demand for our Darshans portfolio, with destinations like Char Dham and Kailash Mansarovar ranking among the most sought-after pilgrimage sites. There is also significant interest in Ayodhya, Dwarka, Vaishno Devi, Tirupati, Rishikesh, Haridwar, and Ujjain.”