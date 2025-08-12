Air Arabia increases flights to Russia

SINGAPORE, 13 August 2025: Air Arabia, a Middle East and North African low-cost carrier operator, confirmed this week it will launch two new direct routes connecting Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg and Kazan in Russia.

The new flights will commence in October, further expanding the airline’s growing network from its Ras Al Khaimah hub.

Starting 27 October 2025, Air Arabia will operate a single weekly flight to Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo International Airport every Monday. Meanwhile, the non-stop service to Kazan International Airport will begin on 31 October 2025, with a weekly flight every Friday.

“We are happy to introduce our new non-stop services from Ras Al Khaimah to Yekaterinburg and Kazan, further expanding our growing network from the Ras Al Khaimah hub,” said Air Arabia Group Chief Executive Officer, Adel Al Ali.

“Russia remains a key market for us, and these additions reflect our commitment to offering more travel options while supporting the continued growth of tourism and trade between the UAE and Russia”.

The launch of the new routes to Yekaterinburg and Kazan marks Air Arabia’s continued expansion from its Ras Al Khaimah hub, reaffirming the airline’s commitment to offering affordable and convenient connectivity to Russia. With existing direct flights to Moscow, the addition of these two cities further strengthens Air Arabia’s footprint in the Russian market. It enhances travel options for both leisure and business travellers.

In addition to the new routes, Yekaterinburg is also served with non-stop flights from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. At the same time, Kazan is accessible from Sharjah, offering passengers across the UAE multiple gateways to Russia through Air Arabia’s network.

Directly from Ras Al Khaimah, Air Arabia serves a growing network of 10 international destinations, including Cairo, Jeddah, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Calicut, Moscow, Tashkent, as well as the newly added Yekaterinburg and Kazan.

Bookings are open for the direct flights to Yekaterinburg and Kazan on Air Arabia’s website, as well as through the airline’s call centre or authorised travel agencies.