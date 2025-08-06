SOTC expands its Kolkata sales outlets

MUMBAI, 7 August 2025: SOTC Travel, a leading multi-channel travel company, announced on Tuesday the opening of a new sales branch in Tollygunge, Kolkata.

The latest addition expands SOTC’s network to seven outlets, reiterating the company’s strategic focus to expand its footprint in the city.

Photo credit: SOTC. SOTC opens its seventh in-person sales outlet in Kolkata, India.

Kolkata is a key source market for SOTC Travel’s growing customer segments in West Bengal and East India. The new outlet has been strategically chosen based on its viable location and connectivity to serve both leisure and business segments, while extending its reach to key surrounding markets such as Garia and Behala.

SOTC Travel’s outlets offer end-to-end travel solutions with an array of services, including international and domestic holidays (Group tours, Personalised Holidays, Cruises, etc.), as well as Value-Added Services like travel insurance.

Kolkata Travel Trends

Top destinations

Domestic & Indian Subcontinent: Andaman, Kerala, Sri Lanka & Bhutan; darshans to Manasarovar and Char Dham.

International: Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bali, Philippines, Egypt, South Africa and South America.

Preferences

There is a high interest in experiential holidays, including Northern Lights in Scandinavia and Murmansk, Iceland, Antarctica, river cruising, and self-drive holidays.

Top customer segments

Multi-generational families, working professionals & GenS

Average holiday duration

3-5 days for domestic/short haul, 12-13 days for mid/long haul

Strong travel interest during the Durga Pujo* holidays

International — Europe, Australia, Africa, Singapore, Malaysia;

Domestic and South Asia — Kerala, Andaman, Sri Lanka.

* Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Shaaradotsava, is an annual festival originating in the Indian subcontinent which pays homage to the Hindu goddess Durga. It is the biggest festival of Bengali Hindus in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Festival dates: Sunday, 28 September to 2 October, 2025. (Source: Wikipedia).