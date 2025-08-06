Cathay Pacific resumes Brussels flights

HONG KONG, 7 August 2025: Cathay Pacific returned to the Belgian capital on 3 August with the launch of its four-times-weekly flights between Hong Kong and Brussels.

The new service, first announced in December 2024, resumed earlier this week, reestablishing a direct airline link between the airline’s home city and the Heart of Europe, offering customers even greater choice, connectivity and convenience.

Photo credit Cathay Group. Brussels is back in CX’s Europe network.

With its return to Brussels and increased flight frequencies on other routes, Cathay Pacific is operating close to 100 return flights per week between Hong Kong and Europe during the summer peak season.

This includes five daily flights to London, daily flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Manchester, Milan, Paris and Zurich, four weekly flights to Barcelona, Brussels, Madrid and Munich, and three weekly flights to Rome.

Cathay Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Lavinia Lau said: “We are very pleased to be back in Brussels, directly connecting our home hub with one of Europe’s major political centres and a tourism destination that’s steeped in history and culture. Our new service offers excellent flight timings in both directions, enabling customers to wake up refreshed with a full day ahead, whether they are arriving in Brussels or Hong Kong.

“Cathay has a long history in Europe stretching back more than four decades. This year alone, we have launched services to three new destinations in Europe, with new flights to Rome and Munich having already taken off in June. With increased frequencies to other popular European cities this summer as well, we’re making it even easier for customers to travel between Asia and Europe.”

Cathay Pacific’s Hong Kong-Brussels flights are operated with the airline’s Airbus A350-900, one of the most advanced aircraft in its fleet. The A350-900 offers fully flat beds in Business, spacious seats in Premium Economy and extended comfort in the airline’s award-winning Economy.

Customers in all cabins can experience the world’s best inflight entertainment1 and connect to high-speed inflight Wi-Fi. Customers travelling in Business class, as well as Cathay Diamond members, enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access when flying with Cathay Pacific.

The flight schedule is as follows (all times local):

Customers travelling from Europe to Hong Kong can also benefit from seamless connections through the Cathay Group’s home hub, Hong Kong International Airport. Together, Cathay Pacific and its low-cost carrier, HK Express, operate passenger flights to over 100 destinations worldwide, with 23 destinations in the Chinese Mainland alone. Customers can also enjoy seamless connections to other major cities within the Greater Bay Area through direct air-to-sea and air-to-land intermodal services via the SkyPier Terminal at Hong Kong International Airport.