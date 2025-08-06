Vietjet delivers strong 2Q and 1H performances

SINGAPORE, 7 August 2025: Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (HOSE: VJC) has exceeded expectations with robust results for Q2 2025, marking a strong first half of the year for the new-age carrier.

Highlights of the quarter include major aircraft orders, the expansion of ground self-service operations, and a successful bid for a strategic development project at Long Thanh International Airport, which is poised to become Vietnam’s new aviation hub.

Photo credit: Vietjet. Vietjet ends 2Q2025 with revenue exceeding targets and new orders for the latest aircraft.

For global travellers and industry observers, Vietjet’s continued growth and increasing international footprint come at a time when demand for affordable, well-connected air travel is surging across the Asia-Pacific region. The airline was once again named the “World’s Best Ultra Low-Cost Carrier” by AirlineRatings and ranked among the safest airlines globally.

Q2 Highlights

According to its Q2 2025 results, Vietjet recorded aviation revenue of VND17.681 trillion (SGD870.05 million), a pre-tax profit of VND775 billion (SGD38.10 million ), representing a 52.3% Year-on-Year (YoY) increase.

Total consolidated revenue reached VND17.885 trillion (SGD879.74 million), with pre-tax profit climbing to VND815 billion (SGD40.09 million), representing a remarkable YoY growth of 151.5%.

With four direct routes connecting Singapore and Vietnam, Vietjet is well-positioned for continued growth and sustainable development in the second half of 2025.

Half-Year Revenue Highlights

Vietjet posted strong performance in the first half of 2025, achieving 78% and 75% of its full-year separate and consolidated pre-tax profit targets, respectively.

Aviation revenue of VND35.6 trillion (SGD1.75 billion) and a pre-tax profit of nearly VND1.6 trillion (SGD78.71 million), up 37%.

Consolidated revenue reached VND35.8 trillion (approx. SGD1.76 billion), with consolidated pre-tax profit exceeding VND1.6 trillion (SGD78.71 million ), a 65% YoY growth.

Total assets exceeded VND112.33 trillion (SGD5.53 billion). The airline maintained a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76 and a liquidity ratio of 1.44, signalling strong financial health.

Cash reserves, bank deposits, cash equivalents, and short-term investments surpassed VND9.001 trillion (SGD442.43 million), supported by working capital credit lines that ensured adequate liquidity.

1H2025 Operation Highlights

By the end of Q2, Vietjet Airlines operated a total of 189 routes (154 routes operated by Vietjet and 35 by Vietjet Thailand).

Vietjet, including Vietjet Thailand, transported 17.7 million passengers on 99,202 flights.

The airline maintained a technical reliability rate of 99.53%.

The total cargo volume transported reached nearly 65,200 tons.

Strategic Expansion

In Q2 2025, Vietjet launched its fourth Singapore-Vietnam service, linking Singapore to Phu Quoc with four weekly flights. Vietjet marked a new milestone in its international growth strategy, launching direct flights from Nha Trang to three key Russian cities. The airline also expanded its footprint in China, India, and Japan, while increasing domestic flight frequencies at select airports.

Modern Fleet Investment

Building on its strong performance, Vietjet continued to modernise its fleet with significant aircraft investments. During French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Vietnam, the airline ordered 20 additional A330neo widebodies from Airbus, raising its total to 40, the most significant A330neo order globally.

At the 2025 Paris Air Show, Vietjet signed the show’s largest deal: an order for 100 A321neo aircraft and 50 purchase options, ranking it among the world’s top 10 airlines by order volume.