BANGKOK, 7 August 2025: Thailand will host the Bangkok 2025 Global Biohealth AI Innovation and Traditional Medicine Fusion Cooperation Summit, projected to attract over 10,000 international delegates.

Taking place from 9 to 11 November 2025 at the QSNCC and the Conrad Bangkok, the summit adopts the theme “We Are the World: Mission and Resources”.

The event brings together global leaders in biotechnology, artificial intelligence, traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and integrated healthcare, from over 30 countries, representing one of Thailand’s most prominent international medical summits ever staged.

Event essentials

Biotech–AI Innovative & Integrated East – West Medicine Global Summit QSNCC & Conrad Bangkok Hotel, Thailand 9 to 11 November 2025 (Charity Gala Dinner on 11 November at Conrad Bangkok)

Official Registration and Details: https://wearetheworldasia.org/

Who Should Attend: Healthcare professionals, biotech investors, AI scientists, hospital executives, university researchers, integrative medicine practitioners, tourism boards and press media.

A Game Changer for Thailand’s Tourism Sector

The event directly supports the country’s MICE strategy and medical tourism ambitions, placing Thailand on the map as a convergence hub for global health solutions.

Global Cross-Sector Networking

Thought leaders and experts in AI, biotechnology, and Chinese-Western medicine, including elite institutions, reputable doctors and scientists from Hong Kong, China, the US, and ASEAN, will attend the event.

Breakthrough medical insights

Introduces the latest cutting-edge therapies for chronic and “incurable” conditions, including cancer, autism, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, lupus, and diabetes.

Asia’s advantage

Presents Asia’s natural resources and shows how the region is positioned to support integrative therapies and cost-efficient treatment models.

Strategic business opportunities

Attendees will gain access to co-investment projects, clinical trials, and Asia’s growing medical innovation ecosystem, including preferred entry to the “Doctor Hero Alliance”.

About the author

Andrew J Wood is a veteran tourism and hospitality professional with over 40 years of global experience. Based in Bangkok since 1991, he is a renowned travel business writer and a past President of Skål International Bangkok and Asia.