BANGKOK, 7 August 2025: Mother’s Day, which falls on 12 August in Thailand, is being celebrated with gift packages from now until 15 August 2025 at the Spa Cenvaree at Centara Grand at CentralWorld.

The invite to celebrate Mum with the ‘Mother’s Day 2025’ spa package offers a 90-minute full-body Aroma Massage using premium essential oils designed to calm the body and mind.

Perfectly timed for a heartfelt gesture, this exclusive gift treatment is offered daily between 0900 and 1900within the tranquil surroundings of Lifestyles on 26, Centara Grand’s renowned wellness sanctuary high above the heart of Bangkok.

Guests who book the Mother’s Day 2025 package will also receive a complimentary gift set from Spa Cenvaree, specially curated to extend the sense of calm and self-care beyond the treatment room — a reminder of your appreciation that she can take home.

This offer is priced at THB 2,990 net per 90 minutes per person, not combinable with any other spa promotions or discounts.

For reservations or more information, contact: 02-100-1234 ext. 6511 or email [email protected]

Learn more about Spa Cenvaree and stay connected:

Website: https://www.spacenvaree.com/spa/centara-grand-centralworld-bangkok

(Your Stories Centara Hotels & Resorts).