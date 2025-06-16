Star Voyager sails between Vietnam and Singapore

HO CHI MINH CITY, 17 June 2025: The all-new StarCruises celebrates the arrival of the Star Voyager cruise ship in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, with about 1,000 passengers from Singapore as it starts a mini homeporting session in Ho Chi Minh City for Vietnam’s summer school break.

Star Voyager offers Vietnamese travellers a five-day, four-night cruise to Singapore during the Vietnamese school holidays, with additional departures on 17 and 21 June 2025.

This is the first cruise ship to offer Vietnamese round-trip cruises from a Vietnamese homeport. Passengers check in for the sailings at the Tan Son Nhat Pavillon Convention Centre (202 Hoang Van Thu, Ward 9, Phu Nhuan District, Ho Chi Minh City) before transferring to Phu My Port for embarkation.

The ship recently completed a USD50 million refurbishment that delivers updated onboard amenities and the signature warmth of Asian hospitality.

“With the all-new StarCruises brand debuting in Vietnam, we are excited to have the Star Voyager ready to sail from Ho Chi Minh City,” said StarDream Cruises President Michael Goh. “This homeport and exclusive sailings are a key step in our vision to develop Vietnam

as a major cruise hub in Southeast Asia. Through this regional deployment, we aim to attract diverse travellers and contribute to the growth of Vietnam’s cruise tourism and fly-cruise economy.”