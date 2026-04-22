Batik Air lops 35% off Value and Flexi fares

KUALA LUMPUR, 23 April 2026: Batik Air slashes 35% off its economy Value and Flexi fares for bookings from now until 30 April 2026. Travel is valid through to 31 January 2027.

Both fares include complimentary date changes — one-time for Value and unlimited for Flexi (fare difference applies). A baggage allowance of up to 25kg improves the travel offer.

Travel is booktagle to a wide network of destinations, including Sydney, Shanghai, Bali, Phuket, Colombo, Bangkok and New Delhi.

Bookings are open through the airline’s website and mobile app.

(Source: Batik Air)