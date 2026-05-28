Princess Cruises calls Singapore home

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2026: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Princess Cruises have announced a three-year partnership to significantly expand the cruise line’s presence in Singapore, reinforcing the city-state’s role as a leading cruise hub in the Asia Pacific.

Spanning 2027 through 2030, the collaboration should generate more than 150,000 passengers and deliver economic benefits across Singapore’s tourism and maritime sectors.

Photo credit: Princess Cruises.

The agreement comes at a time of accelerating demand for cruises in the Asia Pacific. Fuelled by rising affluence, an expanding middle class, and a strong appetite for immersive travel experiences, Singapore remains well-positioned to capture the region’s growing opportunities.

As part of this commitment, Princess Cruises will deploy three ships, Diamond Princess, Sapphire Princess and Grand Princess, to Singapore, with the number of sailings set to double by 2030.

Supported under STB’s Cruise Development Fund (CDF), the ships will offer extended itineraries of 10 to 28 days, giving travellers more time to explore destinations across the region.

Deployment will accelerate the fly-cruise segment

Princess Cruises’ 2027-28 Southeast Asia programme offers a curated collection of longer, destination-rich itineraries operated by Diamond Princess, connecting Japan, Korea and Southeast Asia. Highlights include visits to 29 destinations across nine countries, with voyages designed as longer-duration sailings of up to 28 days that connect multiple regions. This follows on from the 2026-2027 season, when Diamond Princess and Sapphire Princess will homeport in Singapore simultaneously from November 2026 to February 2027.

Singapore’s role as a seasonal homeport for Princess Cruises is expected to attract a strong base of international cruise passengers, particularly from mid- to long-haul markets such as Australia, the UK and the US.

This deployment will further accelerate growth in the fly-cruise segment and strengthen Singapore’s position as a homeport of choice in Asia, underpinned by strong global air connectivity and world-class cruise infrastructure. Singapore’s plethora of tourism products also creates opportunities for travellers to extend their journeys with pre- and post-cruise stays in Singapore.

Singapore Tourism Board, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Jean Ng said: “This three-year partnership with Princess Cruises is a testament to Singapore’s position as Asia’s premier cruise hub.

“Princess Cruises’ expanded deployment broadens our premium cruise experiences and supports our Tourism 2040 vision to drive quality tourism growth through a strong pipeline of differentiated products. With Asia Pacific emerging as a key growth region for cruising, Singapore is well-positioned to capture fly-cruise demand and connect the world to the best of Asia. We look forward to Princess Cruises bringing their exciting cruise itineraries to more travellers.”

Princess Cruises Vice President Asia Pacific Matthew Rutherford added: “Singapore is a cornerstone of our Asia Pacific strategy and an exceptional homeport from which to expand our regional footprint. This multi-year deployment underscores our confidence in Singapore’s connectivity and strong cruise ecosystem. We’re seeing growing demand for longer, more immersive journeys, and this programme allows us to deliver richer itineraries across Southeast Asia and beyond while attracting more international guests to the region.”

(Source: STB/Princess Cruises)