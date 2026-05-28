Vietjet starts flights to Prague this October

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2026: Vietjet has announced the launch of its new Hanoi–Prague service, with all-inclusive Eco fares starting from just US$405 (SGD 518).

The new route marks the airline’s expansion into Europe and further strengthens connectivity between Vietnam and the European Union. Additionally, the new route will provide passengers with convenient access to more than 20 countries and territories across Vietjet’s 186-route network.

Photo credit: Vietjet.

Set to commence on 10 October 2026, the Hanoi–Prague route will be operated by Vietjet’s Airbus A330 aircraft via Almaty, Kazakhstan. Initially, it will schedule two return flights per week on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights will depart from Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi at 0825 and arrive at Vaclav Havel Airport in Prague at 1855.

The return service will depart Prague at 2055 and arrive in Hanoi at 1620 the following day (local time).

Tickets are available now via the airline’s website, its mobile app, official ticket offices and agents worldwide.

Vietjet CEO Nguyen Thanh Son shared: “This is an important milestone in Vietjet’s strategy to become a global aviation group. With a new-generation fleet, modern technology, and a continuously expanding network, Vietjet will soon operate many more routes to Europe, enabling passengers to conveniently connect between Europe and the Asia-Pacific, including destinations across Vietnam and Thailand. With Vietjet, Europe is now closer than ever. We are offering more affordable fares than ever before alongside high-quality and world-class service, strongly boosting demand for visiting relatives, tourism, and economic and cultural exchange between the two regions.”

Prague Airport CEO Jiří Pos added: “Vietnam is the most significant market in the Southeast Asian region in terms of passenger numbers. In 2025, more than 75,000 people travelled between Prague and Hanoi in both directions. The new connection will make travel easier for the Vietnamese community in the Czech Republic and their families.

“At the same time, we expect growth in tourism and greater accessibility of Vietnam for Czech travellers. Equally important is the strengthening of trade relations between the Czech Republic and Vietnam. Vietnam also represents a major gateway to Southeast Asia.”

CzechTourism CEO František Reismüller explained: “An air connection between Prague and Hanoi is essential for inbound tourism to the Czech Republic. Vietnam is among the markets with great potential, not only in its own right, but also as a transit point for other Southeast Asian countries.

“The new route will therefore significantly facilitate travel to the Czech Republic, support arrivals from Southeast Asia, and open up further opportunities for the development of tourism and trade relations.”

(Source: Vietjet)