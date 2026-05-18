Indonesia leads as a family destination

SINGAPORE, 19 May 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda reveals that family travel remains the most popular choice for Asian travellers, ranking higher in preference than travel with a spouse or partner, or even with friends.

Regionally, Indonesians lead the ranks with 69% of survey respondents selecting family travel as the top choice, higher than the Asia-wide average of 52%. They are followed closely by Vietnam (61%), Malaysia (59%), Taiwan (58%) and the Philippines (55%). Thailand and South Korea both report half of respondents (50%) travelling with family, while India records 40% and Japan 32%.

The findings come from Agoda’s 2026 Travel Outlook survey and underscore the enduring importance of family as a driver of travel across the region. For many travellers, family trips prioritise shared experiences, convenience and value, whether that means multi-generational holidays, school holiday breaks, or extended family reunions. Destinations that offer family-friendly accommodations, accessible transport and activities that appeal to multiple age groups will continue to be a draw for family travellers this summer.

Families making their summer vacation plans can take practical steps to make booking and travel go more smoothly. When searching for accommodation, filtering for larger room configurations or connecting rooms and suites can help ensure everyone has space to relax, while prioritising properties with kid-friendly amenities such as pools and play areas can help keep children engaged. Flexible cancellation and modification policies offer peace of mind and safeguard plans that may change. Lastly, choosing locations with easy access to family attractions to reduce transit time to maximise quality time together.

Agoda Associate Vice President Krishna Rathi commented: “Family travel remains at the heart of many people’s travel plans across Asia, especially during the summer vacation months. Our insights show clear differences by market but a shared priority for comfort, convenience and quality experiences that bring the family together. At Agoda, we make it easy for families to find the right stay, whether they need extra space, child-friendly facilities or proximity to family attractions so they can focus on making memories together.”

(Source: Agoda)