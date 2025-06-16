Star of the Seas debuts in August

SINGAPORE, 17 June 2025: Royal Caribbean has announced musical icon Diana Ross as the official godmother of Star of the Seas when the revolutionary Icon Class ship debuts in August 2025.

With her music inspiring generations of families, Diana Ross will take the stage to welcome the newest family vacation sailing from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, and visiting the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Celebrations kick off in August 2025 in Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, where Star will deliver seven-night vacations to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, including visits to Royal Caribbean’s top-rated exclusive destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“I am truly honoured to join the Royal Caribbean family,” said Diana Ross. “Having spent years of creating beautiful music and memories and bringing people together from all over the world, this feels like a perfect continuation of my journey as godmother of Star of the Seas.”

The celebration will set the tone for what’s in store on Star, welcoming families and vacationers of all ages to experience the record-setting Icon Class lineup. Star combines beach retreats, resort escapes and theme park adventures across eight onboard zones, including a Category 6 waterpark.