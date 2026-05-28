UTMB World Series signals Vietnam race

29 May 2026: A new UTMB World Series adventure is set to unfold in the Vietnamese highlands as Vietnam Highlands Trail by UTMB debuts in Đà Lạt, Vietnam, from 8 to 10, 2027.

Held under the patronage of the Vietnam People’s Public Security Sports Association and the Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee, and co-organised by Nexus Sport Events, this new event marks the arrival of the UTMB World Series circuit in Vietnam with the ambition of becoming a benchmark trail running event in the region.

Photo credit: UTMB.

As trail running continues to grow across Asia, the Vietnam Highland Trail by UTMB offers runners a new opportunity to live the UTMB World Series experience in one of the country’s most iconic trail destinations.

Today, more than 290,000 Asian runners hold a valid UTMB Index, including 22,000 in Vietnam (the 6th-most in Asia). In comparison, 3,000 Vietnamese runners already have a myUTMB account, highlighting the rapid development of the sport across the region.

The Vietnamese community also benefit from strong female participation, with women representing 38% of the runners. Among them is Hà Thị Hậu (VNM, UTMB Index 789), Vietnam’s leading elite trail runner and currently the athlete with the highest UTMB Index in the country, across both men and women.

“The first time I participated in the UTMB Finals, I dreamed that one day Vietnam would have a race of its own in this prestigious series. And I know that dream was never mine alone; it was also the dream of countless Vietnamese runners. Today, seeing it become reality is a feeling I simply cannot put into words. I hope the Vietnam Highlands Trail by UTMB will inspire Vietnamese runners to reach higher, bring world-class elite athletes to our country, and spread the beauty of Vietnam’s nature to the world.”

A historical land of convergence

Beyond the trails and the mountains, the Highlands reveal a land shaped by centuries of cultural and natural convergence. On one hand, the region brings together long-established indigenous communities, generations of settlers from across Vietnam, and French-inspired architecture, creating a unique cultural identity. On the other hand, the landscape itself reflects this convergence, from dense tropical forests in the lowlands to the cool mountain climate above, where nature transforms with altitude. Hidden within these forests lies a preserved and authentic natural heritage, rare and elusive, emblematic of the Highlands.

Photo credit: UTMB.

Vietnam’s iconic peaks

With five races on offer, 100K, 50K, 20K, 10K and 5K, Vietnam Highlands Trail by UTMB is the first trail running event in Đà Lạt to connect runners across four of the region’s most iconic peaks, Langbiang, Bidoup, Pinhatt and Elephant Mountain.

Each peak offers its own distinct terrain, ecological layer and landscapes. From the panoramic alpine landscapes of Langbiang and the untouched primary forests of Bidoup, to the ridgelines overlooking Tuyen Lam Lake at Pinhatt and the denser, more technical trails of Elephant Mountain, the courses take runners through a diverse and immersive journey across the Vietnamese Highlands.

“Bringing UTMB to Vietnam is more than launching a race — it is opening Vietnam to the global trail running community and bringing world-class standards closer to Vietnamese runners. We believe Vietnam Highlands Trail by UTMB will become a place where athletes not only challenge themselves, but also discover the beauty, culture and spirit of Vietnam”, said Nexus Sport Event Chairman Nguyen Tu Anh.

UTMB International Executive Director Florian Lamblin concluded: “Bringing the UTMB World Series to Vietnam for the first time is above all a human adventure built with local communities. Through the Vietnam Highlands Trail by UTMB, we hope to shine a light on the cultural richness, landscapes, and spirit of Đà Lạt and the Central Highlands.”

Priority registration for UTMB Index holders will open on 2 June, and general registration will open on 4 June on the official website: https://vietnamhighlands.utmb.world/.



About UTMB World Series

UTMB World Series is the trail-running circuit that brings together the best athletes in the sport and amateur runners at top international events held in some of the most beautiful places on the planet.

The UTMB® World Series is rooted in a passion for the mountains and respect for the environment and offers trail running enthusiasts the chance to experience the UTMB adventure across the globe, with events taking place in Asia, Oceania, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Launched in May 2021 in collaboration with UTMB Group and The IRONMAN Group, the UTMB World Series circuit brings together 64 events across 29 countries.