KUCHING, 17 June 2025: Sarawak Tourism Board hosts the 28th edition of the Rainforest World Music Festival 2025, 20 to 22 June, with a focus on sustainability.

The festival will be held at the Sarawak Cultural Village and will feature performances, workshops, and cultural displays. This year’s theme is “Evolution”, highlighting the festival’s growth and its commitment to environmental awareness and artistic preservation.

Here are the highlights

The festival will take place from 20 to 22 June 2025 at the Sarawak Cultural Village, with an estimated attendance of 30,000 concertgoers.

Theme

The festival’s theme is “Evolution”, emphasising its development and its role in promoting sustainable practices in tourism and conservation.

Sustainability

The festival is recognised for its commitment to sustainability, featuring initiatives such as tree-planting drives, recycling points, and water refill stations.

Performers

Headliners include Earth, Wind & Fire Experience by Al McKay, Siberian group Otyken, and Sarawak’s own At Adau.

Other Activities

In addition to evening concerts, the festival will feature daytime music workshops, cultural displays, and food stalls.

About RWMF

The Rainforest World Music Festival (often abbreviated as RWMF) is an annual three-day music festival celebrating the diversity of world music. Held in Kuching, Sarawak, Malaysia, it includes daytime music workshops, cultural and craft displays, food stalls, as well as main-stage evening concerts in an actual rainforest setting, under the dramatic backdrop of Mount Santubong.

Starting with only a few hundred people attending in 1998, the festival has grown to become an internationally recognised music festival with a forecasted attendance of around 30,000 attendees for the 2025 event. This is an increase from the record-breaking 26,000 attendees at the 2024 festival.

For more information on the music festival, visit Rainforest World Music Festival.

About Sarawak

A kaleidoscope of culture, adventure, nature, food and festivals is the best description for Sarawak. Sarawak comprises more than 34 ethnic tribes, each with its unique traditions, lifestyles, music, and food while sharing their warm hospitality. Malaysia’s largest state, Sarawak, is endowed with some of the oldest rainforests on Earth. Its vast landscape spans over 120,000 square kilometres, featuring towering mountains and cool highlands, jagged limestone formations, mysterious cave systems, winding rivers, and quiet beaches.

For more information on Sarawak’s tourist attractions, visit Sarawak Tourism Board.