International Jazz Day heads for Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 15 July 2024: Abu Dhabi has been selected as the International Jazz Day Host City to lead the global celebration “honouring the sound of artistic freedom on 30 April 2025.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock announced last week that “International Jazz Day heads to Abu Dhabi in 2025, infusing new energy and basking in the mélange of cultures. The celebration in this cosmopolitan city will embody the power of jazz to unite and delight in our shared humanity.”

“In Abu Dhabi, a renowned group of international artists will join us to share their musical vision, build bridges through the power of music, and create harmony in our diverse world,” said UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Herbie Hancock.

Presented in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the celebration will be anchored around its cultural heritage, defined as a tapestry of Arab and Emirati culture. Classical instruments like Oud, Qanoon, and Ney will introduce global audiences to ‘Arabic Jazz’. As the 2025 Global Host City, Abu Dhabi, the UNESCO Creative City of Music, will showcase the interplay of local musical traditions and jazz dating back decades.

“We are honoured that Abu Dhabi has been selected as the Global Host for the 2025 edition of International Jazz Day. This recognition underscores our city’s thriving music scene and unwavering commitment to cultural diversity and artistic excellence”, said DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman Mohamed Al Mubarak.

“As a UNESCO Creative City of Music, Abu Dhabi has long been a beacon of musical innovation, where traditional Arabian melodies blend seamlessly with global genres, creating a vibrant and unique cultural tapestry. Hosting International Jazz Day reaffirms our dedication to the arts and provides a global stage to showcase our dynamic music scene. Our city consistently celebrates and nurtures musical talent from around the world.”

Established by the General Conference of UNESCO in 2011 and recognised by the United Nations General Assembly, International Jazz Day brings together countries and communities worldwide every 30 April. The day pays tribute to jazz, its capacity to bring people together, and its power to promote dialogue, freedom of expression, respect for human rights, and diversity.

The global movement has reached over 2 billion people on all continents through education programmes, performances, community outreach and online platforms. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz is the leading nonprofit organisation that plans, promotes, and produces International Jazz Day each year.

To learn more about International Jazz Day and register for events on the official website, visit www.jazzday.com or www.unesco.org/en/international-jazz-day.

About the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz

The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz preserves and expands jazz as a global art form to unite people of all ages, backgrounds and nationalities. The Institute is a nonprofit education organisation with a mission to offer the world’s most promising young musicians college-level training by internationally acclaimed jazz masters and to present public school music education programmes for young people. More information: www.hancockinstitute.org .

(SOURCE: Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz)