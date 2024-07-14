SINGAPORE, 15 July 2024: Emirates will organise a recruitment drive in Singapore on 16 July for candidates to join its multinational cabin crew team.

With fleet expansion plans in the works, Emirates aims to recruit 5,000 cabin crew members worldwide, boosting its cabin crew team by 25%.

The Dubai-based airline seeks individuals passionate about delivering simple yet personalised and impeccable hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers. The ideal candidate will lead confidently and take control when managing aircraft services, security, and safety procedures. All Emirates crew will receive world-class training at the airline’s state-of-the-art facility in Dubai.

The upcoming invite-only recruitment drive will take place on Tuesday, 16 July 2024. Interested candidates must apply via the Emirates Group Career website for an opportunity to be shortlisted and invited. Emirates will continue to hold recruitment events in Singapore throughout the year.

Recruitment drive

In 2024, Emirates’ recruitment team will host open days and assessments in more than 460 cities across six continents, reflecting the span of the airline’s network and the diversity of its cabin crew team while flying the flag for living and working in dynamic Dubai.

In 2023, Emirates hired a staggering 8,000 cabin crew and held recruitment events in 353 cities as the airline ramped up its services post-pandemic. In August 2023, the airline’s cabin crew numbers crossed the 20,000 milestone and are now 22,000 strong.

Fleet and network expansion

The new cabin crew recruitment drive comes as Emirates begins to take delivery of its eagerly anticipated A350s later this year and the Boeing 777-Xs in 2025. The airline has 65 A350s and a mix of 205 777-9s and 777-8s in its order book. The new aircraft will expand the airline’s reach and provide flexibility to add new routes to its network.

Training and life skills

All new cabin crew recruits undergo an intense seven-and-a-half weeks of training in delivering the highest standards of hospitality, safety, and service that Emirates’ customers have come to expect over the years.

Trained in Emirates’ state-of-the-art facility in Dubai, cabin crew learn invaluable transferable skills that include a knack for communication, initiative, and leadership qualities. They develop the ability to work effectively in a multicultural team, focusing on staying mentally strong and calm under pressure. They become bastions of hospitality and exceptional service and ambassadors of an iconic brand. Cabin crew also have access to the latest training programmes and LinkedIn courses.

Cabin crew community

Emirates’ multicultural cabin crew team hails from more than 140 nationalities, including over 75 members from Singapore. Cabin crew experience excellent career progression, including upgrading to higher cabin classes and becoming cabin supervisors, pursers, or trainers. Today, the airline has 1,180 pursers who have climbed the career ladder after completing exacting training and assessments. The crew also have the opportunity to apply for internal vacancies throughout the Emirates Group.

For information on flights and to make bookings visit: www.emirates.com.