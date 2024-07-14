India waives visa fee for Thai tourists

BANGKOK, 15 July 2024: India offers Thai travellers a fee exemption when applying for a 30-day e-Tourist visa with single or double entry on the country’s e-Tourist visa portal.

The visa fee exemption applies until 31 December 2024, saving Thai travellers around THB2,900 per application. It represents a considerable saving for a Thai family planning a holiday in India.

Photo credit: ACP International Co Ltd.

India’s visa fees for foreign visitors vary depending on nationality and take into account the reciprocal fees country by country.

Under this new arrangement, approved by India’s Ministry of External Affairs for Thai citizens, the e-Tourist visa will be issued without any visa fee. Thai tourists can visit India for up to 30 days with double entry without paying any visa fees. e-Tourist visas must still be applied for in advance through the following website: https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html.