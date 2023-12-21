Google to present AI insights at TTF 2024

BANGKOK, 22 December 2023: The upcoming Thailand Tourism Forum 2024 will be hosted in Bangkok at the InterContinental Bangkok, 1500 on Monday, 15 January 2024.

Adopting the overall theme ‘Time for Growth’, the packed speakers’ lineup begins with Aditip Panupong from Google, presenting insights on how AI is changing the country’s tourism sector.

Bill Barnett, founder of Thailand Tourism Forum

Leading stakeholders and speakers from across the industry, including Patrick Both, area general manager, Luxury & Lifestyle Thailand, IHG Hotels & Resorts, the event will be

Speaking about TTF 2024, C9 Hotelworks Managing Director Bill Barnett said: “TTF has a bold format that speaks to Thailand’s hotel owners, operators, tourism players and across the industry. It’s a vital resource to create an impactful dialogue for the industry and should be of interest to a broad spectrum of attendees. Tourism remains the face of brand Thailand, but things are changing, and this event will put these into greater focus for understanding and hopefully creating change.”

TTF 2024’s two-hour programme features 11 segments, which include how Thailand has become Asia’s leader in lifestyle hotels and how hotel owners can evaluate the potential to reposition and brand properties in the post-pandemic tourism marketplace.

Other key segments include why hotel operators need to reinvent their organisations, data and metrics-led insights into Thailand’s hotel performance and transaction market, emerging glamping and outdoor accommodation, and a deep dive into the challenges and opportunities of the China, Russian and Indian inbound markets.

Now in its 13th year, this annual event organised by hospitality consulting group C9 Hotelworks has continued to grow with fast-paced candid talks, a focus on industry data and a dynamic evolving format covering the latest trends.