Accor signs deal on Mercure Icon

SINGAPORE, 22 December 2023: Accor has signed a landmark deal with Singapore-based Worldwide Hotels Group to bring the world’s largest Mercure hotel – with 989 keys – to Singapore.

Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre will open in Q1 2024.

Photo credit: Accor. Mercure Icon Hotel.

The latest deal strengthens the partnership between Accor and Worldwide Hotels Group, having recently signed an agreement for Novotel Singapore on Kitchener.

Located on 8 Club Street, Mercure ICON Singapore City Centre is positioned between the historic Chinatown and the central business district, close to restaurants and hawker centres and directly connected to two stations, Chinatown and Telok Ayer, on two main transit lines.