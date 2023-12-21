Philippines sets 2024 tourism target

MANILA, 22 December 2023: The Philippines targets 7.7 million foreign visitors next year after exceeding its 2023 arrivals goal, the Department of Tourism (DOT) confirmed last week.

Philippines News Agency quoted the tourism chief Christina Frasco saying: “I understand that this is not yet our pre-pandemic numbers of 2019 at over 8.2 million international arrivals, but what I can assure you is that we will push as hard as we can and fully activate government agencies to reach this target.” Tourism chief Christina Frasco said during a reception in Makati City.

Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco.

During the Makati reception, Frasco noted the country has welcomed 5,069,752 international visitors since January 2023.

“Philippine tourism showed a “remarkable resilience” this year despite being one of the last in Southeast Asia to open up to tourism after the pandemic.”

(Source: PNA)