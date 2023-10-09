Motor & Sports Expo promotes travel

PETALING JAYA, 10 October 2023: Tourism Malaysia participated in the Motors & Sports Expo 2023, an event dedicated to embracing outdoor lifestyles, 4×4 exploration, camping, and celebrating the joy of recreational sports.

The expo attracted enthusiasts, businesses, and innovators at the Tropicana Gardens Mall, Kota Damansara, from 7 to 8 October 2023. Organised by Infinity Events & Exhibitions, the expo underscores the significant role of the great outdoors in promoting physical well-being and fostering a stronger connection with nature.

Booth space was booked by Automax Off Road Malaysia, Ford, Ironman 4WD Malaysia, ANBOT Store, Segway Powersports Malaysia, Krazzy Hobbies and the Fishing Pavilion with Fishing Buddies Academy (FBA), adding further dimensions to the event’s appeal. RC Rainforest Challenge Malaysia offered a prologue stage indoor track for people to experience the excitement of an actual RC RFC race.

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of outdoor activities and sports in maintaining a healthy and balanced lifestyle. The pandemic has reinforced the value of staying active and maintaining a robust immune system and the great outdoors, with its array of hiking, biking, and water sports opportunities.

Tourism Malaysia director-general Dr Ammar Abd Ghapar said: “Let’s celebrate the joy of outdoor lifestyles and recreational sports while also pledging to preserve the natural wonders that make Malaysia truly spectacular”.