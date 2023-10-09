Airbnb supports Thai tourism

BANGKOK, 10 October 2023:New research from Oxford Economics reveals that Airbnb is an important pillar of Thailand’s tourism industry, playing a crucial role in the industry’s contribution to GDP and employment.

The report, commissioned by Airbnb, found that the platform’s activities contributed over THB31 billion to Gross Domestic Product and supported almost 56,500 Thai jobs in 2022 alone – accounting for approximately 1.7% of the tourism industry’s contribution to GDP.

The report also highlighted the powerful multiplier effect Airbnb guest spending has within local communities. In 2022, Airbnb guests spent almost THB 41 billion in Thailand, including in restaurants, retail stores, transportation, and accommodation. This marked an increase of nearly 500% from 2021, reaching 72% of 2019 pre-pandemic levels. On average, guests spent THB 34,000 during their trip.

The report also explores two profound changes in travel behaviour since the pandemic: long-term stays driven by the emergence of flexible work arrangements and tourism dispersal from urban to rural areas.

As international travel rebounded, the US was Thailand’s largest origin market, accounting for 14% of international Airbnb guests. Notably, long-term stays (i.e. those staying for 28+ nights) accounted for 35.6% of total guest nights in Thailand in 2022, up from 13.9% in 2019.

The report found that Airbnb could re-distribute the benefits of tourism spending to areas outside the central provinces of Bangkok and Phuket as guest spending grew in regions such as Koh Samui, Pattaya and Krabi between 2020 and 2022. Koh Samui saw spending surpass pre-pandemic levels – up 12% from 2019 to 2022.

Mich Goh, Airbnb’s Head of Public Policy for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong and Taiwan Mich Goh shared: “The economic contribution to both GDP and jobs driven by travel on Airbnb in Thailand has created powerful economic ripple effects that have enabled the growth of local businesses, such as shops, restaurants, bars, and cafes — which are often central to how travellers experience a destination — and created job opportunities for the locals.

“The growth of the long-term stays segment since 2020 — enabled by flexible work policies and supported by Airbnb’s Live and Work Anywhere initiative with the Tourism Authority of Thailand — is also helping destinations such as Thailand to attract guests who stay longer and spend more per trip. As destinations across Thailand continue to recover, we are committed to partnering with governments and communities to rebuild their tourism economies in an equitable, inclusive, and sustainable way,” Goh added.