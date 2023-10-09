TCEB bags a bundle of meetings

BANGKOK, 10 October 2023: Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau reports Thailand won 23 bids for international conferences from October 2022 to September 2023.

The 23 events will be hosted in Thailand from now to 2028 and represent specific business fields such as international finance, healthcare and sports, environment, education, digital, and business management.

The largest among the wins is the 2026 Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG), scheduled to be hosted in Bangkok with an estimated 12,000 delegates.

Two events are notable for being the first to be staged in Southeast Asia – the FIFA Congress 2024 and the World Diabetes Congress 2025. (Federation of International Football Associations). The FIFA Congress is expected to attract 2,000 delegates from 211 countries, and the World Diabetes Congress 10,000 delegates.

Out of the 23 successful bids, 14 are for medical conferences. They include the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress 2024 (8,000 delegates) and the World Congress on Pain 2026 (5,000 delegates).

TCEB was responsible for producing the bid book and publicity while securing the backing of the relevant government ministries through TCEB’s One Ministry, One Convention (OMOC) programme.

The OMOC programme allows TCEB to tap into the resources and support of a particular government ministry.

It was instrumental in securing the Annual Meetings of IMF and WBG, the FIFA Congress, as well as three global medical conferences, which, other than the World Diabetes Congress, include the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress 2024 and World Congress on Pain 2026. Under OMOC, a relevant ministry will be designated host. The Ministry of Finance will host the Annual Meetings of IMF and WBG, the FIFA Congress by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MOTS) and the medical conferences of the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH).