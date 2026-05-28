Agoda elevates tourism ties with DOT Philippines

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2026: Digital travel platform Agoda and the Philippines Department of Tourism (DOT) announced a strategic partnership this week to promote Philippine tourism, advance workforce development, strengthen sustainable tourism practices, and enable data‑driven policy and marketing collaboration.

Under this partnership, Agoda and DOT will primarily run joint marketing initiatives to promote travel to the Philippines. The collaboration extends to training programs and workshops on topics like digital transformation, service excellence, and industry best practices. Agoda and DOT will also support more sustainable tourism practices through awareness initiatives and knowledge‑sharing.

An Agoji holding a smartphone displaying the Agoda app.

Agoda Chief Commercial Officer Damien Pfirsch commented: “Agoda is proud to partner with DOT to encourage inbound travel, collaborate on training and development programs, and support growth across the many incredible tourist destinations in the Philippines. By combining DOT’s leadership with Agoda’s expertise, we will entice more travellers to visit the Philippines while elevating the tourism industry as a whole.”

The partnership also highlights the shared commitment between Agoda and the DOT to promote the Philippines as a welcoming, safe, and accessible destination for domestic and international travellers. Through Agoda’s global network of accommodations, flights, and activities, and the DOT’s destination management initiatives, the joint partnership aims to deliver practical benefits to tourism businesses, empower tourism professionals, and enhance traveller confidence.

(Source: Agoda)