Bakunn B-Portal ends manual trail

SINGAPORE, 27 May 2026: Bakuun has launched B-Portal, a white-label direct booking portal that gives hotels a self-service channel for their contracted offline travel agencies.

B-Portal provides contracted offline travel agencies with a branded portal to check rates and availability, and to complete bookings directly. Payment is processed via Bakuun’s embedded bank-to-bank payment network and tied to contracted terms. The platform integrates with 250+ channel managers and 100+ currencies.

Until now, contracted rates between hotels and their offline travel agencies have often been distributed via spreadsheets and PDFs, with bookings confirmed by email. Payments from travel agencies arrive post-checkout without a booking reference attached, leaving hotels exposed to credit risk. Finance teams match each transfer manually. According to the State of Distribution Report 2025 (HEDNA), 80% of hotels spend up to two days a week on manual reporting and reconciliation. Bakuun resolves these issues.

“We started Bakuun to empower any travel business of any size with technology, to simplify distribution and remove blockers in cross-border operations, payments, and contracting”, said Bakuun Founder & CEO Marco Bacchilega.

About Bakuun

Bakuun is a global travel technology company transforming the way businesses manage connectivity, distribution, and payments. The platform replaces fragmented, outdated systems with seamless, scalable solutions designed to enhance operational efficiency and unlock new growth opportunities.