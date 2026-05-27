Greater Bay Area bus rides sell on 12Go

HONG KONG, 28 May 2026: GoByBus.hk, Hong Kong’s first online platform for cross-border bus tickets and a Hong Kong Science Park–backed startup, has announced a strategic partnership with 12Go, a leading transportation booking platform across Asia.

The partnership allows international travellers to book cross-border bus tickets connecting Hong Kong with Macao and major cities in Mainland China’s Greater Bay Area using 12Go’s platform, enhanced by GoByBus.hk’s local expertise.

It combines GoByBus.hk’s specialised expertise in Hong Kong–Macau-Mainland China coach services with 12Go’s regional booking infrastructure.

Travellers can now enjoy real-time schedules, instant e-tickets, secure payments, and direct bus routes, removing the need for multiple platforms or border hassles.

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in simplifying cross-border travel for foreign passengers,” said GoByBus.HK Chief Business Developer Ken Yung. “By partnering with 12Go, we can offer even more reliable, user-friendly ticketing options for popular routes such as Hong Kong to Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and beyond to foreign users. Our goal is to expose the foreign user to enjoy a convenient cross-border travel experience in our hometown.”

Partnership benefits

Expanded Network: Access a wider range of bus operators and schedules instantly.

Seamless Booking: Online ticketing with e-tickets delivered via email.

Competitive Pricing: Enjoy attractive fares and exclusive promotions.

Optimised Experience: Mobile-friendly platform for planning trips on the go.

GoByBus.hk is committed to providing the most up-to-date route information and online ticketing infrastructure. At the same time, the partnership with 12Go strengthens its position as the primary platform for Hong Kong–Mainland China-Macao bus travel.

About GoByBus.hk

GoByBus.hk is an online platform for cross-border and intercity bus travel. Users can check schedules and reserve tickets with multiple operators across Hong Kong and Mainland China.

About 12Go

Founded in Singapore in 2012, 12Go provides secure and efficient transportation booking services across Asia for both B2B and B2C customers.

(Source: GoByBus.hk)