Saudia welcomes its first long-range A321

SINGAPORE, 29 May 2026: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has welcomed its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to take delivery of the extra-long-range narrow-body aircraft.

The milestone supports Saudia’s fleet growth programme and reflects its continued investment in advanced aircraft models that enhance operational efficiency, guest experience, and sustainability performance.

With a range of up to 8,700 kilometres and a flight duration of up to nine hours, the A321XLR gives Saudia greater flexibility to operate longer international routes with the efficiency of a narrow-body aircraft. This capability enables Saudia to expand international connectivity more efficiently, aligning aircraft capacity to market demand while maintaining a high-quality onboard experience.

The aircraft also marks the first delivery to feature core elements of “The New Saudia Experience”, Saudia’s new onboard offering focused on comfort, connectivity, entertainment, dining, and service consistency across the guest journey. The cabin is configured with 24 business class suites designed for privacy and comfort, alongside 120 Guest Class seats featuring enhanced seat design, 13-inch personal entertainment screens, and convenient charging ports to support a more comfortable guest journey.

Saudia Group’s fleet investments also deliver broader industrial and economic value to the Kingdom. Through its recent deal with Airbus for 105 confirmed aircraft, the Group is supporting local content, creating opportunities for Saudi suppliers, and strengthening Saudi participation in global aviation supply chains. As part of the agreement, Airbus will continue working with suppliers in the Kingdom to support their qualification for global aviation supply chains, helping build national capabilities and generate long-term economic value beyond aircraft acquisition.

Saudia is scheduled to add 15 Airbus A321XLR aircraft to its fleet by 2027, as part of its wider fleet growth program. The aircraft will support network growth across key travel segments, including tourism, business, major events, and pilgrimage travel, contributing to Vision 2030 and the Saudi Aviation Strategy as the Kingdom prepares to host major global events in the years ahead, including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030, and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

(Source: Saudia)