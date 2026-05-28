Tourism Australia names EGM global sales

SYDNEY, 29 May 2026: Tourism Australia has announced the appointment of Kathryn (Kath) O’Brien as the organisation’s Executive General Manager Global Markets, bringing more than 20 years of industry experience in tourism and aviation to the role.

O’Brien will be responsible for managing Tourism Australia’s network of international offices across 16 global markets, as well as airline and distribution channel partnerships.

Kathryn (Kath) O’Brien, Executive General Manager (EGM) Global Markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Tourism Australia Managing Director Robin Mack said O’Brien has a proven track record of leading international teams across tourism and aviation.

“She brings to Tourism Australia significant skill and experience, having worked across a range of international-facing roles in sales, distribution, product and marketing strategy to deliver both revenue growth and strong stakeholder relationships,” said Mack.

She joins Tourism Australia from Air New Zealand, where she is currently General Manager Australia, responsible for leading distribution, commercial, partnerships, sales, marketing, and operations for the airline in Australia.

Before Air New Zealand, O’Brien held roles at Experience Co, where she was global Chief Commercial Officer, and at Hamilton Island Enterprises, where, during her 17-year tenure, she held numerous roles, including global general manager sales.

She will commence her new role at Tourism Australia on 10 August.

(Source: Australia)