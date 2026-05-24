KUCHING, 25 May 2026: The Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2026 continues to receive strong backing from strategic partners across aviation, media, sustainability, hospitality, mobility, and corporate sectors, reaffirming industry confidence in one of the region’s internationally recognised music and cultural festivals.

At a time when international tourism markets are navigating shifting travel sentiment, economic pressures, and geopolitical developments, the commitment shown by both public- and private-sector partners reflects the enduring trust placed in RWMF’s cultural relevance, international reputation, and long-term tourism value.

YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister for Tourism Sarawak delivering his speech representing YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak during the RWMF 2026 Sponsors’ Appreciation Day held today at Sheraton Hotel

Kuching.

Speaking during the RWMF 2026 Sponsors’ Appreciation Day held last week at Sheraton Hotel Kuching, YB Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew, Deputy Minister for Tourism Sarawak, representing YB Dato Sri Haji Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Minister for Tourism, Creative

Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak, said the continued support received for RWMF reflects growing confidence in Sarawak’s tourism direction and the international value of culture-led tourism.

“Festivals such as RWMF do far more than entertain. They shape destination identity, strengthen international visibility, encourage cultural exchange, and create meaningful connections between people and places,” he said.

“Through RWMF, the world not only hears music. The world encounters Sarawak, our rainforest, our traditions, our communities, our hospitality, and our spirit.”

The appreciation event brought together sponsors, strategic partners, media organisations, tourism stakeholders, collaborators, and supporting agencies contributing towards the upcoming 29th edition of the festival.

This year’s sponsorship ecosystem reflects continued industry confidence and collaborative support across multiple sectors, reinforcing RWMF’s role as an established regional platform for cultural exchange, destination visibility, tourism engagement, and international connectivity.

Official partners for RWMF 2026

Malaysia Airlines and Firefly are the official airlines.

TV Sarawak as the Official Broadcast Partner, Astro Radio comprising Era FM Sarawak, Sinar FM, Mix FM and Lite FM as Official Radio Partners, and Ripcurl as the Official Apparel Partner.

The festival is further strengthened by organisations across the sustainability, hospitality, beverage, media, mobility, and corporate sectors, including Cuckoo International (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, F&N.

Marketing Sdn Bhd as Non-Alcoholic Beverage Partner, Plaza Merdeka & The Waterfront Hotel Kuching, Media Exchange, Avis Budget Malaysia, Carlsberg Marketing Sdn Bhd, Solarvest Borneo Sdn Bhd (Sarawak), PETROS, and Trienekens (Sarawak) Sdn Bhd.

Together, these sponsors, partners, and collaborators play an important role in strengthening RWMF’s reach, experience, and continued growth as one of Sarawak’s key cultural and tourism platforms.

Sarawak Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharzede Datu Haji Salleh Askor said RWMF continues to be shaped by the collective commitment of partners, sponsors, media, collaborators, vendors, performers, crew, and tourism stakeholders who contribute to the festival experience.

“One of the most meaningful things about the Rainforest World Music Festival is that no single organisation can build it alone,” she said. “Every edition of RWMF is shaped by people and partners who continue to contribute their time, expertise, resources, creativity, and belief into making the festival what it is today.”

She added that each sponsor and strategic partner contributes to different parts of the visitor journey, from accessibility and hospitality to media visibility, sustainability implementation, mobility, and the overall festival experience.

As part of its ongoing sustainability efforts, RWMF 2026 will continue to implement initiatives such as Green Ruai, Green Warriors, recycling, water refill stations, waste-reduction measures, and eco-conscious festival operations to encourage more responsible festival experiences and visitor behaviour.

RWMF 2026 is expected to feature over 200 performers from multiple countries, building on the festival’s growing international profile as one of the region’s established music and cultural festivals. The festival was also ranked No 8 in the Top 10 category at the Transglobal World Music Chart – Festival Awards 2025.

Taking place under the theme “Regenerations: Roots & Rhythms,” RWMF 2026 continues to highlight the evolving relationship between heritage and contemporary cultural expression while reinforcing Sarawak’s positioning as the Gateway to Borneo.

The Sponsors’ Appreciation Day concluded with sponsor appreciation presentations, a group photo session, and media engagement activities, celebrating the partnerships and collaborations that continue to shape Sarawak’s cultural and tourism landscape ahead of RWMF 2026.

For more information on Sarawak attractions and tourism, visit: Sarawak Tourism Board.

(Source: Your Stories — Sarawak Tourism Board)