KUCHING, Sarawak, 22 May 2026: Sarawak returned to IMEX Frankfurt 2026 for the fourth consecutive year, marking a new phase in its evolution as the Legacy Capital of Business Events in Malaysia and Borneo.

Held from 19 to 21 May 2026 at Messe Frankfurt, IMEX Frankfurt is one of the world’s leading business events trade shows, bringing together global meeting planners, association leaders, convention bureaus, and industry suppliers from around the world.

The Sarawak Pavilion was officiated by Her Excellency YM Engku Puteri Suraya Engku Mohd Afandi, Consul General of Malaysia in Frankfurt, together with Dato Ngui Ing Ing, BESarawak Board Member, Ms Tan Mei Phing, CEO of Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB), and Acting CEO, Jason Tan Chin Foo.

Building on years of international engagement, Sarawak is shifting beyond destination promotion towards strategic industry development and long-term impact through business events. This vision is supported by major investments in infrastructure and connectivity, including the upcoming expansion of the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK2) and the introduction of Sarawak’s regional airline, AirBorneo.

Expected to be completed in 2028, BCCK2 will significantly increase Sarawak’s capacity to host larger international conventions and exhibitions. At the same time, AirBorneo and the continued growth of international hotel brands will strengthen regional accessibility and further enhance Sarawak’s business events ecosystem.

Held under the theme “Driving Impact Together”, Sarawak’s participation at IMEX Frankfurt reflects its commitment to collaboration, sustainability, innovation, and legacy-driven development, aligned with the Post COVID-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030).

While Sarawak’s conventions and exhibitions strategy focuses on creating long-term legacies through knowledge exchange, industry advancement, and social impact, BESarawak is also introducing “Legacy Wonders”, its fresh approach to corporate meetings and corporate incentive travel in Sarawak.

Built on the pillars of culture, adventure, nature, gastronomy, wellness, and kindness, “Legacy Wonders” offers corporate meetings and incentive delegates meaningful, immersive experiences that foster deeper connections with Sarawak’s heritage, environment, and communities. Through cultural immersion, community engagement, and responsible travel, delegates are encouraged to contribute to and experience the positive legacies being created across the destination.

Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) Chairman Datu Hii Chang Kee, Deputy State Secretary (Operations), said Sarawak’s presence at IMEX Frankfurt is no longer just about destination visibility.

“Our focus today is on encouraging the global industry to contribute to the PCDS 2030 through meaningful collaboration and long-term growth opportunities,” said Datu Hii.

“Sarawak has evolved beyond being a host destination to becoming a strategic destination partner that collaborates with organisers to maximise the long-term value and impact of their events. This includes supporting legacy and sustainability initiatives, measuring impact, and creating opportunities for investment, innovation, sector growth, and wider industry collaboration. Through this approach, business events can contribute meaningfully to the PCDS 2030 and the broader United Nations Sustainable Development Goals,” he added.

Sarawak is also strengthening its support ecosystem through initiatives such as the Academic Mobility Programme (AMP), which connects universities, industry players, and international partners through technical visits, study exchanges, and knowledge-sharing opportunities aligned with the state’s priority sectors.

“These initiatives reflect how Sarawak is strengthening its position as the legacy capital of business events through investments in both hard and soft infrastructure, while creating opportunities for different groups to contribute to community wellbeing and long-term development. Programmes such as AMP also provide platforms for academia and industry experts to channel their research, knowledge, and expertise into Sarawak’s priority sectors, driving meaningful collaboration and long-term impact across the destination,” said BESarawak Acting Chief Executive Officer Jason Tan Chin Foo.

Leading the Sarawak Pavilion delegation at IMEX Frankfurt, BESarawak was joined by exhibitors representing the state’s business events and tourism ecosystem: Borneo Adventure, Borneo Convention Centre Kuching, Cat City Holidays, Mercure Miri City Centre Hotel, Pullman Kuching Hotel, Pullman Miri Waterfront Hotel, and Wah Tung Travel. The pavilion will also feature local F&B partners, The Bibber’s Tale and the Culinary Heritage and Arts Society Sarawak (CHASS), showcasing Sarawak’s rich culinary heritage to the global business events community.

For more information on business events in Sarawak, visit: Business Events Sarawak.

(Source: BESarawak)