PARIS, 27 May 2026: Emirates is back at Roland-Garros, serving up another year of world-class hospitality and engaging ‘Fly Better’ experiences through to the tournament’s final on 7 June.

Fans from all over the world are invited to enjoy two weeks of outstanding tennis at a tournament that blends world-class sport with French culture and gastronomy and Emirates’ signature flair.

Exclusive suite, elevated experience

Emirates is once again welcoming guests across its two exclusive hospitality spaces at Roland-Garros — the Emirates Lounge in the Hospitality Village and Salon Philippe-Chatrier – offering exceptional views of the action and the airline’s renowned hospitality.

With a sponsorship portfolio boasting the world’s most beloved, most played and most watched sports across tennis, rugby, football, basketball, cycling, golf, horse-racing, cricket, sailing and even Aussie Rules Football, Emirates is also set to welcome some of the greatest athletes of all time to the Emirates Lounge to enjoy the tournament.

Game on, in the Roland-Garros app

Check out the interactive Emirates game in the Roland-Garros app for a chance to win big prizes. Virtually fly an Emirates aircraft over iconic Australian landmarks and natural wonders such as the Sydney Opera House, Uluru, Stadium Australia, and the outback, and capture as many bonus rings as you can. Top scorers are in for the chance to win two tickets to attend Roland-Garros 2027

Also, keep an eye out for the iconic Emirates A380 emblazoned with the bespoke livery celebrating all four Grand Slams, soaring across your screen whenever you open the Roland-Garros app. The very same aircraft design can also be spotted in the skies around the world, bringing Emirates’ passion for tennis to life both on screen and in the air.

En Route to France

Until 7 June, passengers can get in the Roland-Garros spirit onboard Emirates’ flights between Dubai and France. Special curated menus will be available in all cabins, with seasonal favourites and delicious tennis-inspired desserts. Roland-Garros headrest covers will grace every cabin, weaving the spirit of the tournament into the onboard experience.

Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system, ice, is also showing the tournament live in all cabins on all flights worldwide so that you can tune in to the action on Sport 24 and Extra while in the sky.

For more information on Emirates or to make a booking, visit: www.emirates.com.

(Source: Your Stories — Emirates)