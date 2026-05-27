Thomas Cook partners with Atlys

MUMBAI, 28 May 2026: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, an omnichannel foreign exchange services company, and Atlys, one of India’s leading visa processing platforms, have announced an exclusive long-term partnership to offer seamless and convenient foreign exchange solutions to travellers across leisure and student travel segments.

The partnership aims to simplify access to foreign exchange by integrating Thomas Cook India’s offerings into the visa application journey on Atlys. The collaboration thus brings together two highly complementary services — visa processing and foreign exchange — into a single, unified journey, enabling customers to plan essential aspects of their international travel with greater ease and efficiency.

Photo credit: Thomas Cook India.

Customers applying for international visas can opt for forex and seamlessly connect with Thomas Cook India to obtain a Visa backed Forex Card or foreign currency. The service is supported by a streamlined process featuring Thomas Cook India’s digital and assisted onboarding, video KYC, and secure doorstep delivery across India, ensuring a convenient and reliable experience.

The initiative aims to support today’s travellers seeking digital-first, hassle-free bookings.

Thomas Cook’s products

Prepaid Travel Cards: 28 global currencies.

Holidays: Borderless Travel – prepaid multi-currency card.

Overseas Education: Study Buddy card.

One Currency Card: India’s first prepaid card with zero cross-currency conversion fee.

Currency notes: high-demand travel destinations.

Overseas Remittances: Send Money Abroad service covering over 120 countries.

Thomas Cook (India) Limited, Chief Business Officer – Foreign Exchange, Deepesh Varma said, “This collaboration aligns well with our customer-first approach, as travellers increasingly seek speed, convenience and reliability at every stage of their journey. Forex is an essential part of outbound travel, and through this partnership, we will be able to cater to a fast-growing base of digitally savvy, young travellers. With our digital capabilities spanning the Thomas Cook website, TC Pay app available on Android and iOS, and 24/7 WhatsApp assistance, we are well-positioned to offer a seamless and convenient forex experience.”

(Source: Thomas Cook India)