PHAB auction funds educational grants

PHUKET, 3 April 2026: Phuket Hotels Association, the non-profit organisation of hoteliers focused on creating a sustainable future for Phuket, brings back its “Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale” with prizes, including luxury hotel stays and outstanding travel experiences all around the globe.

The Phuket Hotels Association Benefit (PHAB) annual online auction is a charitable initiative that donates all proceeds to the association’s education programme, which funds hospitality scholarships and internships for young people in Phuket.

MnK Niseko and Dusit Thani Maldives are among the key supporters of this year’s edition of the initiative.

Talent development is a key pillar of the Phuket Hotels Association, which collaborates closely with local colleges, universities, and hotels to empower the next generation of Thai hospitality professionals.

To date, PHAB campaigns have raised funds to support 125 local students through professional development opportunities, including three- and four-year scholarships. Now in its eighth year, PHAB continues to rely on the generosity of its supporters to create life-changing opportunities for Phuket’s talented youth. Phuket Rajabhat University students are supported by the Phuket Hotels Association’s educational programme.

This year’s Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale gives members of the public the chance to bid for multi-night stays at hotels and resorts in dream destinations worldwide, such as the Maldives, Phuket, Bali, Bangkok, Japan, Samui Island and Hong Kong. With prizes donated by renowned brands, such as Rosewood, Six Senses, COMO and InterContinental, the auction promises once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

In addition to the hotel stays, other prizes include dining and spa therapies, as well as educational online certificate courses.

For the full list of prizes and to take part, visit PHAB 2026.

“PHAB is one of the most meaningful initiatives we run each year, because it directly changes lives. To date, we have funded 125 full scholarships for local students, giving them the chance to complete three- and four-year hospitality degrees and build rewarding careers, said Phuket Hotels Association President Bjorn Courage. “This year’s Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale offers incredible experiences around the world, and every bid helps open a door for a young person in Phuket. It’s a chance to travel, give back, and be part of something truly life-changing.”

The Absolutely Fabulous Travel Sale runs from now until 1400 (Bangkok time) on 27 May 2026. Click here to place bids.

Talent development is one of the key pillars of the Phuket Hotels Association, which works hand-in-hand with local educational institutions and hotels to empower the next generation of Thai hospitality professionals.

To learn more about the Phuket Hotels Association, visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com

(Source: PHA)