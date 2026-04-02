HKIA wins multiple awards

HONG KONG, 3 April 2026: Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) has recently garnered awards for its outstanding performance in areas including security processing, aviation infrastructure, passenger services, and security processing.

HKIA stood out among airports worldwide to win “Best Airport in the World” at the Global Travel Awards 2026.

The nomination list comprised leading airports worldwide. The award is based on votes cast by millions of travellers globally, recognising organisations that demonstrate excellence in aviation infrastructure and passenger experience.

“Best Airport in the World” at the Global Travel Awards 2026.

In addition, HKIA has been named by Skytrax as the winner of “World’s Best Airport Security Processing” and “World’s Best Airport Washrooms” at the 2026 World Airport Awards, recognising its steadfast dedication to enhancing passenger experience, ensuring aviation safety and delivering service excellence.

These awards underscore HKIA’s commitment to maintaining rigorous security standards while actively leveraging innovative technologies to deliver an efficient and seamless passenger experience. HKIA has fully automated security gates, immigration channels and boarding gates through facial recognition, and is currently undertaking a comprehensive upgrade of security screening channels across all areas, replacing traditional X-ray channels with CT-driven screening. The forthcoming Terminal 2 will also incorporate this proven efficiency enhancement, alongside other passenger-facility upgrades.

Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK), Chief Executive Officer Vivian Cheung, remarked: “We are truly honoured to receive the best airport awards across such a wide range of areas, which reflect the dedication and collective efforts of the entire Hong Kong International Airport community. We continue to expand our air network for both passenger and cargo traffic, with a view to reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as the hub of Asia. Looking ahead, the SKYTOPIA development will transform HKIA into an Airport City, creating a dynamic destination that inspires travel, drives connectivity and welcomes the world to Hong Kong.”

(Source: AAHK)