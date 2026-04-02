Qatar Airways rebuilds flight schedules

DOHA, 3 April 2026: Qatar Airways has published its latest revised schedule, reflecting the gradual increase in flights to and from Doha, serving more than 120 destinations by mid-May 2026, across the airline’s global network.

All flights to and from Doha continue to operate through dedicated flight corridors established in close coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.

Photo credit: Qatar Airways.

Flight schedules are subject to change or cancellation due to operational, regulatory, safety, or other circumstances beyond the airline’s control.

To view the schedule, click here.

Passengers who currently hold a confirmed booking on a flight to the destinations listed in the new schedule will be contacted with new flight information.

The airline advises passengers to check the “Flight Status” tool in the Qatar Airways app or on the website before heading to Hamad International Airport, as schedules are still subject to sudden changes.

Qatar Airways advises that it is now embarking on a significant network restoration following the severe operational disruptions in March. While many scheduled flights are back in the air, the situation remains fluid.

Flights successfully departed this week from Doha to major hubs including London (LHR), Paris (CDG), Bangkok (BKK), and Shanghai (PVG).

Airspace corridors

All current operations are conducted through “dedicated flight corridors” established in coordination with the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority to safely navigate ongoing regional constraints.

The airline has filed plans to resume or increase frequencies to several key destinations this month.

Flights resuming early April

Service to Seoul (ICN), Phuket/Penang (HKT/PEN), and Clark (CRK) is scheduled to restart the first week of April.

From 16 April 16, the airline intends to resume flights to Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle (SEA), Geneva (GVA), and Stockholm (ARN).

Ongoing suspensions

Several routes from Doha remain suspended for the remainder of April, including Dubai (DXB), Abu Dhabi (AUH), Bahrain (BAH), and Beirut (BEY).

Booking flexibility

For travellers affected by the recent disruptions (specifically those with bookings through 15 June 2026), Qatar Airways is offering complimentary date changes (within 14 days of the original date) or full refunds for unused ticket values.

Aircraft changes

Airbus A380 operations have been removed from the schedule for the first half of April, with most long-haul routes currently being serviced by Boeing 777-300ER or Airbus A350 aircraft.

(Source: Qatar Airways)