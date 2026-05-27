Banyan releases more residences at Laguna Phuket

PHUKET, 28 May 2026: Banyan Group Residences has released a new residential block at Bellaguna Lake Residences, its lakeside development at Laguna Phuket.

Bellaguna Lake Residences is the first development under Bellaguna, Banyan Group Residences’ newest brand for premium year-round homes that sit outside hotel inventory yet benefit from the group’s hospitality management standards.

Photo credit: Banyan Group.

Set beside a lake within Laguna Phuket, Bang Tao Beach, Bellaguna Lake Residences comprises five elongated buildings. Residences include one to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private rooftop pools, as well as a selection of ground-floor units, all with private terraces overlooking the lagoon.

Show units are now open for viewing at the Laguna Property Sales Gallery within the Laguna Phuket estate.

Residents enjoy privileges available through the Laguna Advantage programme, including a first year of complimentary property management and insurance, along with a range of lifestyle benefits spanning education, healthcare, and leisure. These include discounts on international school fees, a complimentary membership to BDMS Health, and RAVA Beach Club – Thailand’s largest beachfront club. Select units also include membership at the prestigious Laguna Golf Phuket.

Beyond the development itself, owners become part of Banyan Group’s wider global community through complimentary Sanctuary Club membership, unlocking privileges across the group’s international network of hotels, resorts, spas and galleries.

Laguna Phuket, a leading integrated resort, spans over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons, and 3 km of beachfront, just a 30-minute transfer from Phuket International Airport.

About Banyan Group Residences

Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of Banyan Group, which is listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange. The group’s main residential brands comprise flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences, Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark, Laguna Lakelands, and Bellaguna.

(Source: Banyan Group)