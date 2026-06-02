LOT introduces flights to Almaty

SINGAPORE, 3 June 2026: LOT Polish Airlines has inaugurated a direct connection between Warsaw and Almaty on 1 June, making it the second destination in Kazakhstan in LOT’s network.

Flights operate four times per week in the summer and will reduce to three weekly flights during the winter season.

LOT Polish Airlines inaugurated direct flights between Warsaw and Almaty.

With this new connection, LOT strengthens its presence in Central Asia and offers passengers from Kazakhstan convenient transfers in Warsaw.

For many travellers, this will be their first opportunity to discover Kazakhstan’s largest city — a modern metropolis nestled at the foot of the Tian Shan Mountains. For many years, the region remained outside the mainstream of European tourism, but is now increasingly attracting the attention of business and tourist travellers, as well as digital nomads.

During the summer season, passengers will be able to enjoy LOT Polish Airlines flights to the former capital of Kazakhstan four times a week – on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. Flights take off from Warsaw at 2240 PM. On the return leg, flights depart from Almatt every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday at 0920 local time.

During the winter season, flights from Warsaw are reduced to three times a week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The return flights to Warsaw depart on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Flight time on the outbound route is around six hours and 30 minutes, and the return trip to Warsaw is approximately one hour longer, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

“The launch of operations to Almaty confirms the continued expansion of LOT Polish Airlines’ route network and the growing importance of the Central Asian region. This part of the world is playing an increasingly important economic and business role, and the new route is a response to the growing demand for direct connections between Europe and Kazakhstan. Almaty is a city that perfectly reflects the country’s modern spirit – a dynamic destination open to new investment opportunities and international cooperation. Thanks to our transfer hub in Warsaw, we can provide our passengers arriving from Kazakhstan with convenient access to LOT Polish Airlines’ extensive flight network, covering Europe and North America,” said LOT Polish Airlines Board Member Chief Commercial Officer, Robert Ludera.

At the heart of modern Central Asia

Kazakhstan is the ninth-largest country in the world, the largest economy in the region, and one of the European Union’s most important trading partners in this part of the globe. Despite the relocation of the capital to Astana, Almaty remains the country’s financial and business centre where major banks and numerous international companies are headquartered.

Its strength lies not only in its economic importance, but also in its exceptional tourism potential. Few global metropolises can boast such a spectacular location nestled in southeastern Kazakhstan, at the foot of the Tian Shan Mountains. Within less than an hour of leaving bustling boulevards and cafes, travellers can enjoy mountain trails, resorts, and spectacular vista points located over 2,000 metres above sea level.

(Source: LOT Polish Airlines)