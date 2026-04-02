Series by Marriott debuts in Japan

OSAKA, 3 April 2026: Series by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio, has confirmed the opening of the 256-room Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Series by Marriott in the Shinsaibashi district, one of Osaka’s most dynamic commercial and lifestyle neighbourhoods.

The opening marks the debut of Series by Marriott in Japan.

L-R: Sugata Hotel Osaka Shinsaibashi, Series by Marriott — exterior, double room.

“Series by Marriott is a regionally created, globally connected collection brand that brings together independent hotels and locally recognised hotel groups under the umbrella of Marriott Bonvoy,” said Marriott International Chief Lodging Product & Services Officer — Asia Pacific, excluding China, Cristiano Rinaldi. “Following the successful global debut of Series by Marriott in India last year, this opening represents an important milestone for the brand’s expansion in Asia Pacific and underscores Marriott International’s continued commitment to Japan as a strategically important market.”

Situated in the heart of Shinsaibashi, one of Osaka’s most dynamic commercial and lifestyle districts, the hotel places guests within walking distance of Shinsaibashi-suji Shopping Street, Amerikamura, and the entertainment quarter of Dotonbori. It is 300 metres from Shinsaibashi Station on the Midosuji Subway Line, providing seamless city-wide access. Osaka Itami International Airport is 15 kilometres away (a 30-minute drive), while Kansai International Airport is 48 kilometres away (a 45-minute drive).

(Source: Marriott International)